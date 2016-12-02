PODCAST: With Shane Oliver on Italy, Australia's outlook, and the mistakes investors make

(L-R): Paul Colgan, Shane Oliver of AMP Capital, and David Scutt. Photo: Rick Salter.

There are only weeks to go in 2016 but we’re not out of the woods yet. Australia has turned in some weak data in recent weeks which has some analysts wondering if we could see a negative number in the upcoming quarterly GDP result.

And this weekend Italians vote in a referendum on political reform which is expected to be defeated – if that happens, there’ll be another wave of uncertainty for analysts and policymakers to grapple with.

On this week’s Devils and Details podcast, where we’re joined by Shane Oliver, chief economist and chief investment officer at AMP Capital, we discuss:

Australia’s business investment data

The outlook for the domestic economic and the federal budget

Policy stagnation

The wild moves in bulk commodity prices

Italy’s referendum and its associated market risks, and

The common mistakes investors make.

So it’s a packed agenda and one of Oliver’s observations as we look over the domestic outlook and the political equation is that it’s “hard to see the way out for Australia”.

(Skip to 34:30 for a quick review of the disaster scenario from Italy’s referendum followed quickly by an outline of the most likely outcome.)

You can find the show on iTunes where you can rate us or leave us a review (and we’re still rated 5 stars!), or listen in below. Enjoy.

