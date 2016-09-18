PODCAST: With JP Morgan's Kerry Craig on bonds, the global selloff, the Fed and our favourite cities

Kerry Craig of JP Morgan, left, with BI’s Greg McKenna, centre, and Paul Colgan.

Volatility is back.

The aftershocks of the tectonic shift that rattled markets last Friday have been felt through the week. Bonds have sold off around the world and unusually this has been matched with falls in equity markets. Attention now turns to the US Federal Reserve meeting next week, where markets will be looking for further guidance on the likelihood a US rate rise in December.

But increasingly there is a sense that something fundamental is shifting in markets and for the outlook. This week on the Devils and Details podcast, Greg McKenna and I are joined by JP Morgan global markets strategist Kerry Craig, for a walk through everything that’s happened and the outlook ahead.

Craig is a crack strategist who is clear in his view that the era of ultra-low interest rates simply cannot end well.

You can subscribe on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review, or listen in below. Enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.