PODCAST: With Jo Masters on shoppers' changing habits, the 'meat price war', the RBA and more

It’s been a big week. Wednesday saw the release of the quarterly Australian inflation data which will have a huge bearing on the RBA board’s discussions next week when it meets to decide on the official cash rate.

Our guest this week is Joanne Masters, senior economist at ANZ who is a great guide as we navigate through the details of the vast inflation data set. The discussion covers a huge range of sectors from shoppers’ changing behaviour in the retail sector to fuel and housing prices and the direction of the Australian dollar.

As always we’re joined by BI’s David Scutt. Both he and Masters share their views on what they think the RBA will do.

We also take a quick look at the global market recovery after the Brexit shock, and talk about the outlook for global stocks over the coming months.

