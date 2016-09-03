PODCAST: With CBA strategist Elias Haddad on investment, currencies, the Fed, and life as expats

The wheels are turning in global markets again after a quiet few weeks through August. Australia has had a surprise in its business investment outlook and the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates in just a few weeks has become a major focus for global markets.
To discuss these interesting times we’re joined on this week’s Devils and Details podcast by Elias Haddad, a senior currency strategist at Australia’s biggest bank, the Commonwealth Bank.
The conversation with Haddad and Business Insider’s global markets and economics reporter David Scutt is a walk through what’s happening in Australia and abroad. Haddad explains why Australia has been a “significant magnet for foreign capital”, and we also talk about how focus is coming back on government spending when it comes to economic stimulus.
The agenda:
- What Australia’s capex report is really all about (2:30)
- Trends in Australian retail sales (12:00)
- The US jobs report, wages growth, and the questions for the Fed (16:35)
- Outlook for the Australian dollar (21:00)
- Fiscal policy vs monetary policy, and the trouble with targeting budget deficits (23:30)
- Some of the surprising things about Australian life when you’re an expat (27:30)
You can find the show on iTunes, where you can subscribe, rate us, and leave a review. You can also listen in below. Enjoy!
