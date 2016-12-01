PODCAST: VR, AI, and the next consumer trends for Australian business

We’ve partnered with Bankwest to bring you the latest information and insights to help your business grow, and assist with planning for the future. See how Bankwest makes banking easier for clients by providing banking solutions for growth.

Image: Supplied

Welcome to the sixth episode of Business Insider Foundations, where we discuss entrepreneurship, business fundamentals, and consumer and technology trends.

These first six episodes have been a mini series aimed at Australian leaders who are growing their business and planning for the future.

In this week’s episode, Business Insider Australia editor-in-chief Paul Colgan is joined by Nathan Anderson, COO at StartVR. They discuss how virtual reality is going to transform industries from communications to travel and education.

You can find the show on iTunes (where you can rate us and leave a review) or listen in below. Missed our first few episodes? Here are episodes one and two. Enjoy!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.