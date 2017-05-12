PODCAST: The budget, banks, and blow-ups

(L-R): Michael Judge of OFX, Business Insider’s Paul Colgan, and James Whelan of VFS Group.

What a week.

The federal budget delivered on Tuesday represented a dramatic overhaul of Coalition economic policy, and set the stage for a high-stakes confrontation with Australia’s major banks, who are furious at the imposition of a new tax that will collect more than a billion dollars a year from them.

To discuss the budget and its economic assumptions as well as the bank blow-up we’re joined on the Devils and Details podcast by Michael Judge, head of corporate dealing at FX platform OFX, and James Whelan, investment manager at VFS Group.

You can find the show on iTunes, where you can subscribe and rate us, or you can listen in below.

