PODCAST: The Brexit result that triggered market chaos around the world

With Chris Weston of IG Markets, centre, and a somewhat tired David Scutt from BI.

The Brexit result has triggered financial market chaos around the world and it’s the sole focus of this week’s Devils and Details podcast, which you can find, rate and review on iTunes or listen in below.

Our guest was Englishman and chief markets strategist for IG Markets in Melbourne, Chris Weston.

We did this in the chaos of Friday just after the result was declared in Britain, so it’s a bit high-wire, but we hope you’ll enjoy it.

