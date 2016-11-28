PODCAST: The art of finding, hiring, and leading great people

We’ve partnered with Bankwest to bring you the latest information and insights to help your business grow, and assist with planning for the future. See how Bankwest makes banking easier for clients by providing banking solutions for growth.

Robert de Niro as a star junior staffer in ‘The Intern’. Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Ratpac-Dune

High quality people aren’t trawling the internet looking for work.

As Gregory Robinson, a founder at Blenheim Partners and a headhunter with two decades of experience, puts it: “They’re busy being successful”.

So how do you find them?

“They’ve got to receive that phone call on a Thursday night as they drive their car home to see their family, from a headhunter [or a leader] saying ‘I’ve got a dream – your name has been given to me as someone who could really fit and work with me. Can we discuss that?”

And this is just the beginning – there’s a negotiation to come, sometimes followed by a deal. The challenge then is ensuring that top performer stays productive and happy in their work.

“Top talent has got to be managed in a different way,” Robinson says. Standard performance reviews might not work. “If we’re going to apply the same principles to everybody else, why should they stick around long-term? These people want to add value.”

Finding, recruiting, developing and keeping great people is a challenge for every business. In this episode of Foundations, our podcast on entrepreneurship and better business, Robinson, who consults to a wide range of Australian corporates on people management, shares his insights on getting the most out of talented staff, and how to find them in the first place.

