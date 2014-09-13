PODCAST: Talking About Apple's Somewhat Confusing Apple Watch Presentation

Now that Apple has announced its new iPhones, and its new Apple Watch, I spoke with Farhad Manjoo of the New York Times about what we saw.

We talk briefly about the iPhone 6, but spend the majority of our time focused on the Apple Watch, which had a somewhat weak presentation.

We’re working on getting this podcast into iTunes so you can just download it straight to your phone. Until then, you can listen below, or you can listen at SoundCloud.

And here are some links to stories we talk about:

