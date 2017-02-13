PODCAST: Property, rates, retail, stocks, and pop

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

The RBA is now taking a more upbeat view on the economic outlook, particularly at the global level.

In our last episode of Devils and Details we looked closely at the domestic property market so now it’s time to go broader and having a look at some of the wider issues for the Australian economy. Our guest on the show is Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

(L-R) Paul Colgan and David Scutt from Business Insider with AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver.

We talk about:

The outlook for rates (Oliver sees a cut coming this year, potentially in May);

Sources – or the lack of them – for price pressures, including in retail and energy markets, that could get inflation back into the RBA’s target band;

Competition in the retail sector, particularly in supermarkets, and

The Trump reflation trade and the outlook for stocks in the year ahead.

We also chat about our favourite music towards the end, when Oliver reveals he listens to an extraordinarily broad range of pop music – from the Pet Shop Boys to Taylor Swift – and some great rock too.

You can find the show on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review, or you can listen in below. Enjoy!

