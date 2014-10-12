PODCAST: The Best Android Phone On The Market

Here’s this week’s episode of the Jay and Farhad show. As usual, it’s me and New York Times tech columnist Farhad Manjoo running through some of the biggest stories in tech this week.

We record this podcast on a weekly basis. You can subscribe to it in iTunes here. You should definitely subscribe. Here’s an RSS link to the show. We use Soundcloud as a host, so you can listen to the show over there, too.

This week we talked about Manjoo’s review of the OnePlus One, which he called, “better than most other Android phones on the market, including Samsung’s Galaxy S5 and HTC’s flagship phone, which is also called the One.”

We also talk bankruptcy for the company that was supposed to make unbreakable screens for Apple, GT Advanced, and my idea that Google should spin out YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.