PODCAST: 'Devils & Details' episode 2 -- the 'algo-driven orgy' around oil prices and more

Here’s the second episode of our new podcast Devils and Details, featuring investment manager at VFS Group James Whelan, Business Insider Australia’s markets editor David Scutt and publisher Paul Colgan.
It’s time to take a breath and reflect on the market news of the week.
This week’s agenda:
- Are oil’s dark days behind it?
- Australia sees record low wage inflation
- What would jumpstart Australian CPI?
- Fed minutes raises spectre of a June rate rise
- The Swans and Hawks are set for a thrilling clash
Listen in below or subscribe on iTunes. Enjoy!
