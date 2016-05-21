PODCAST: 'Devils & Details' episode 2 -- the 'algo-driven orgy' around oil prices and more

Inflation just misses. Photo: Getty

Here’s the second episode of our new podcast Devils and Details, featuring investment manager at VFS Group James Whelan, Business Insider Australia’s markets editor David Scutt and publisher Paul Colgan.

It’s time to take a breath and reflect on the market news of the week.

This week’s agenda:

Are oil’s dark days behind it?

Australia sees record low wage inflation

What would jumpstart Australian CPI?

Fed minutes raises spectre of a June rate rise

The Swans and Hawks are set for a thrilling clash

Listen in below or subscribe on iTunes. Enjoy!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.