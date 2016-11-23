PODCAST: What millennials want at work

We’ve partnered with Bankwest to bring you the latest information and insights to help your business grow, and assist with planning for the future. See how Bankwest makes banking easier for clients by providing banking solutions for growth.

Business Insider Australia’s Foundations podcast is our forum for entrepreneurship, business fundamentals, and consumer and technology trends.

It’s aimed at Australian leaders who are thinking about growing their business and planning for the future.

In this week’s episode, editor-in-chief Paul Colgan is joined by Andrew Joyce, the founder and CEO of Found — a mobile-focused careers app for employers and jobseekers in Australia.

The podcast looks at the different generations in the job market, including misconceptions, varying work ethics, and what leaders need to know about the generations of workers below and above.

You can find the show on iTunes (where you can rate us and leave a review!) or listen in below. Enjoy!

