PODCAST: How to prepare for digital disruption

Welcome to the second episode of Business Insider Foundations, where we discuss entrepreneurship, business fundamentals, and consumer and technology trends.

Our first six episodes are a mini series aimed at Australian leaders who are growing their business and planning for the future.

In this week’s episode, editor-in-chief Paul Colgan is joined by Pete Cooper, a leading figure in the Australian innovations community. Pete is a founder of the Start Society, the national StartCon conference and has been a mentor to a variety of Australian startups through the Founder Institute.

We discuss how to predict change and disruption in your industry, toolkits you can use to support innovation in your businesses and how to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship in established organisations.

You can find the show on iTunes or listen in below.

