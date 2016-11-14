PODCAST: An Australian headhunter explains how to find and keep great staff

We’ve partnered with Bankwest to bring you the latest information and insights to help your business grow, and assist with planning for the future. See how Bankwest makes banking easier for clients by providing banking solutions for growth.

Welcome to the fourth episode of Business Insider Foundations, where we discuss entrepreneurship, business fundamentals, and consumer and technology trends.

Our first six episodes are a mini series aimed at Australian leaders who are growing their business and planning for the future.

In this week’s episode, editor-in-chief Paul Colgan is joined by Gregory Robinson, founder and managing partner at Blenheim Partners, an executive search and recruitment firm based in Sydney.

Gregory has almost two decades specialising in senior international executive appointments across consumer retail, natural resources, infrastructure, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, and financial services.

This week we talk about:

Finding, developing, and retaining great people

The differences between leaders and managers, and perhaps the doers

Incentives, performance indicators, and perks

Building a high-performance culture

You can find the show on iTunes (where you can rate us and leave a review!) or listen in below. Enjoy!

