PODCAST: An Australian headhunter explains how to find and keep great staff

Welcome to the fourth episode of Business Insider Foundations, where we discuss entrepreneurship, business fundamentals, and consumer and technology trends.
Our first six episodes are a mini series aimed at Australian leaders who are growing their business and planning for the future.
In this week’s episode, editor-in-chief Paul Colgan is joined by Gregory Robinson, founder and managing partner at Blenheim Partners, an executive search and recruitment firm based in Sydney.
Gregory has almost two decades specialising in senior international executive appointments across consumer retail, natural resources, infrastructure, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, and financial services.
This week we talk about:
- Finding, developing, and retaining great people
- The differences between leaders and managers, and perhaps the doers
- Incentives, performance indicators, and perks
- Building a high-performance culture
You can find the show on iTunes (where you can rate us and leave a review!) or listen in below. Enjoy!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.