PODCAST: Housing prices, stock market highs, why traders 'buy the dip' and more

Paul Colgan
Photo by Sandra Mu/Getty Images
With David Scutt, left, Chris Robertson, centre, for this week’s show.

Our economics and markets podcast Devils and Details this week is a big one: covering territory from New Zealand’s housing bubble and Venezuela’s inflation crisis to the role of Japanese retail investors in the Australian share market.

This week’s guest is Chris Robertson, a 26-year veteran of financial markets who has worked in Europe, the US and more recently in Australia where he was an investment director for equities at Colonial First State, the $195 billion private wealth arm of the Commonwealth Bank.

You can find us on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review, or listen in below.

On the packed agenda:

  • New Zealand’s housing bubble and worsening inflation picture
  • How Australia’s housing price rally compares
  • The global and Australian stock market rally
  • The surprising influence of Japanese retail investors on the ASX
  • Venezuela’s social and economic crisis
  • Explained! “Buying the dip” (sometimes “BTFD”) a well-known saying in financial markets
  • Some recent discoveries in Sydney’s bar scene

Enjoy!

