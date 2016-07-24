PODCAST: Housing prices, stock market highs, why traders 'buy the dip' and more

Photo by Sandra Mu/Getty Images

With David Scutt, left, Chris Robertson, centre, for this week’s show.

Our economics and markets podcast Devils and Details this week is a big one: covering territory from New Zealand’s housing bubble and Venezuela’s inflation crisis to the role of Japanese retail investors in the Australian share market.

This week’s guest is Chris Robertson, a 26-year veteran of financial markets who has worked in Europe, the US and more recently in Australia where he was an investment director for equities at Colonial First State, the $195 billion private wealth arm of the Commonwealth Bank.

You can find us on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review, or listen in below.

On the packed agenda:

New Zealand’s housing bubble and worsening inflation picture

How Australia’s housing price rally compares

The global and Australian stock market rally

The surprising influence of Japanese retail investors on the ASX

Venezuela’s social and economic crisis

Explained! “Buying the dip” (sometimes “BTFD”) a well-known saying in financial markets

Some recent discoveries in Sydney’s bar scene

Enjoy!

