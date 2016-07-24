PODCAST: Housing prices, stock market highs, why traders 'buy the dip' and more

Our economics and markets podcast Devils and Details this week is a big one: covering territory from New Zealand’s housing bubble and Venezuela’s inflation crisis to the role of Japanese retail investors in the Australian share market.
This week’s guest is Chris Robertson, a 26-year veteran of financial markets who has worked in Europe, the US and more recently in Australia where he was an investment director for equities at Colonial First State, the $195 billion private wealth arm of the Commonwealth Bank.
You can find us on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review, or listen in below.
On the packed agenda:
- New Zealand’s housing bubble and worsening inflation picture
- How Australia’s housing price rally compares
- The global and Australian stock market rally
- The surprising influence of Japanese retail investors on the ASX
- Venezuela’s social and economic crisis
- Explained! “Buying the dip” (sometimes “BTFD”) a well-known saying in financial markets
- Some recent discoveries in Sydney’s bar scene
Enjoy!
