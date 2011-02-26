Failed States: The Approaching Wave [PODCAST]

A little recognised storm is gathering. States are on the brink of failure, not just in the Middle East but also in North America. The collapse now beginning to unfold is a direct result of the central bank bailout bubble, to which there’s no happy ending ending. Join The Wall Street Examiner’s Lee Adler, Russ Winter of Winter Watch, and Aaron Krowne of the Mortgage Lender Implode-o-meter, as they expound on this trend, and other major issues in the news this week. It’s all about “news” versus reality in Part 1 of this podcast free to all visitors (36 minutes), also available on iTunes.



