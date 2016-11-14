PODCAST: Everything you want to know about Australia's economy but haven't got time to research

We’ve partnered with Bankwest to bring you the latest information and insights to help your business grow, and assist with planning for the future. See how Bankwest makes banking easier for clients by providing banking solutions for growth.

A morning swimmer at Icebergs on Bondi Beach, Sydney. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Australia’s economic growth story is remarkable by global standards.

The country has had 25 years of uninterrupted growth, supported by a combination of population growth, flexible central bank policy, a free-floating currency, Chinese demand for the nation’s natural resources and a migration policy that has resulted in steady population growth.

The country is in a new phase of growth, supported by the services sectors in the economy. Tourism is booming, with more than a million high-spending Chinese visitors coming to Australia over the past 12 months. The healthcare sector is expanding as the population ages. Consumer activity has benefited from the “wealth effect” of some of strong growth in property prices, particularly in the major eastern cities.

But there are challenges: concern about the level of debt China, Australia’s largest trading partner, is using to fund its current economic growth; the potential for a significant correction in property prices after all of that spectacular growth; low inflation and wages growth, and a stubbornly high dollar.

Greg McKenna is Business Insider Australia’s contributing editor for markets and economics and has been watching the nation’s economy for almost three decades. He has a detailed knowledge of how the economy’s various moving parts combine to result in the economy that we all work in, and do business in, every day.

In this episode of our new Foundations podcast, Greg discusses the current state of the economy in a way that’s aimed at helping businesses understand the environment in which they’re operating. If you’re curious about consumers, the property sector, China or the Australian dollar, these themes are all wrapped up here in the conversation.

Foundations is our podcast series on entrepreneurship, leadership, and improving your work. You can subscribe on iTunes where you can rate us and leave a review. You can listen to the episode featuring Greg below. Enjoy!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.