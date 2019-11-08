6 discovery tools to help podcast listeners decide what to hear next

Shutterstock

Podcasting is quickly gaining popularity, but plenty of people aren’t familiar with the audio trend.

As more podcasts hit the market, so do new discovery tools that simplify the search process.

Websites, apps, and even chatbots can make recommendations by things like category and chart data.

The podcasting space is getting saturated. Anyone with a minimal amount of equipment and training can make their own podcast, say executives at one of the top podcast production companies.

Now, tools are emerging that can help people narrow their search.

Websites like Podchaser, PodSearch, and Discover Pods let people filter podcasts by category and keyword as well as read show reviews and industry news.

Website Podchaser and Breaker app bring a social component to discovery by letting users make their own playlists to share with friends.

A new app called Spkr curates playlists of short clips from podcasts and refines suggestions based on user activity. And there’s even a Facebook chatbot, PodFinder, that makes recommendations.

Scroll down to read about six options for podcast discovery.

Podchaser

Podchaser is a podcast database that lets users access ratings, reviews, and recommendations in the form of playlists.

The website just launched a new discovery tool called Podchaser Feed, a feature that can be personalised by following podcasts, creators, existing lists, other listeners, and celebrities who might make guest appearances on shows.

PodFinder

PodFinder

PodFinder is a chatbot on Facebook Messenger that makes podcast recommendations. You can ask it for shows in a specific category, and if you’re new to podcasting, the bot will give you a few options by genre.

The PodFinder team says it listens to every show before adding it to the database. It’s also a big fan of sending GIFs, so be prepared to get plenty of those along with podcast recommendations.

Discover Pods

Discover Pods mixes podcast recommendations with reviews for those wanting an in-depth description of a show before committing. It also provides industry news for podcast enthusiasts.

Users can sort shows by looking at top charts, category lists, and award winners.

PodSearch

PodSearch is a website and app that sorts podcast recommendations into lists like chart-toppers and new releases.

PodSearch also has a large category index, which lets users choose from podcast genres they might not even know exist. A feature called MyPodSearch finds recommendations based on categories and lets you search by keyword to refine your search.

Listeners can access clips from shows, and for those who sign up, a bookmark feature saves favourites for later.

Breaker

Breaker is a podcast discovery app with a social component. Users can follow their friends on the app, send and share podcasts on social media, chat in the app, and create playlists.

Breaker also has a “sleep timer” option that stops a podcast after a certain amount of time or at the end of a show for users who fall asleep while listening.

Spkr

Spkr

Spkr is a new app that autoplays short clips from mainstream and independent podcasts that users can skip, listen to in full, or save for later.

Business Insider beta tested the app and talked with founder Andy Schuon about how it works to facilitate podcast discovery.

