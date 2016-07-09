Here's the finance podcast you're looking for

David Scutt, Paul Colgan and James Whelan, from VFS Group. Photo: Paul Colgan

Welcome to the weekend! In this week’s Devils and Details podcast, our guest is James Whelan, investment manager at VFS Group.

We cover:

The election outcome

The massive global bond rally – welcome to the era of record low yields. What does that mean?

Italian and UK politics and financial sector risks, especially with Britain pulling down the shutters on property funds

Equities – where’s growth going to come from for stocks?

David Scutt also muses about doomsday scenario in the face of another shock to the system. The podcast is worth listening to for that alone. That part starts around the 20-minute mark.

We've had an encouraging response from people on the show, which you can find on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review. You can also listen in below.

