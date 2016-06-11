PODCAST: 'Devils and Details' with James Whelan on insanity on currency markets, Brexit, Guvera & more

Brexit ‘leave’ advocate and former London mayor Boris Johnson throws donuts at the Ginetta Sports cars factory in Leeds. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Congratulations to everyone scoring gongs on the Queen’s Birthday long weekend. And a happy belated 90th birthday for April 21, Your Majesty, from your loyal Australian subjects.

To set you up for the three day break, Business Insider’s editor-in-chief Paul Colgan’s weekly “Devils and Details” podcast discusses this week’s business news with our markets and economics reporter David Scutt and guest James Whelan, investment manager at VFS Group.

You can listen to the show below or find us on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review.

Here’s the packed agenda:

The Bank of Korea cut rates on Thursday. The RBA & RBNZ did not, but there’s a conga line of central bank interest rate-cutters!

Two big and interesting IPOs are on the table – Guvera and Kogan.com

What it’s like to work in the financial sector right now

Brexit – there’s a fortnight to run in the campaign other big vote coming up

Euro 2016 – hosts France take on Romania in the opening game this Saturday

Enjoy! And remember, find us on iTunes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.