PODCAST: 'Devils and Details' on bank shorts, bonds, retail, and Ryan's Bar

Hello, weekend!

Time to look back on some of the themes of the week in our new markets podcast, Devils and Details. You can find us on iTunes or listen in below.

On the show this week are Business Insider’s David Scutt and Bell Direct equity strategist Julia Lee. The agenda:

The big Aussie bank short and how that’s not really working out lately;

Australia US 10-year bond spreads, monetary policy traction, and the currency outlook;

The Australian retail sector, and

Sydney’s bar scene with special reference to Ryan’s.

Devils and Details is a new BI podcast, so we’re seeking your ratings and reviews on iTunes. Enjoy!

