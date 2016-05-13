PODCAST: 'Devils and details' with the BI team on the Australian dollar, interest rates, and the AFL

A really smart and good-looking Business Insider Australia reader enjoying our latest podcast. Photo: Shutterstock.

Here’s the first-ever episode of our new podcast Devils and Details, featuring Business Insider Australia’s David Scutt, the excellent analyst and commentator Jordan Eliseo from ABC Bullion, and yours truly.

Here’s where we take a breath, share some thoughts on the outlook, and look as the most important medium-term question for Australian workplaces: who will win the AFL flag?

This week’s agenda:

Interest rates

Property market movements

Commodity prices

AFL

Listen in below. We’ll have an iTunes subscription mechanism soon. Enjoy!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.