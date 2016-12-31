PODCAST: 'Devils and Details' year-end special -- the best and worst markets calls of 2016

Business Insider’s David Scutt, James Whelan of VFS Group, Jo Masters of ANZ bank, and Business Insider’s Paul Colgan.

What a year.

We have a special end-of-year edition of our markets and economics podcast, Devils and Details.

On the show we’re joined by Joanne Masters, senior economist at ANZ Bank, and James Whelan, investment manager at VFS Group.

In this special show, recorded at the executive Club on the 31st floor of Sydney’s InterContinental, we talk about the mid-year budget update from federal treasurer Scott Morrison, before moving quickly into our review of the best and worst economics and markets forecasts of the year.

Sell everything? Hope you didn’t.

You can find the show on iTunes, where you can rate us or a leave a review, or listen in below.

(If you like the look of the views in the background, here’s a tip: the space transforms into a rooftop cocktail bar, Supper Club, from 8pm in the evenings.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.