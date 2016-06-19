PODCAST: Brexit, the Fed, lithium and beer - it's all in Devils & Details

With Business Insider’s David Scutt, left, and Julia Lee for the show.

We’re back with another edition of Devils and Details, Business Insider Australia’s markets and economics podcast.

This week our guest is Julia Lee, equities strategist at Bell Direct.

You can listen below or find us on iTunes, where you can also rate us and leave a review.

Global markets have roiled over the past week as the British referendum on the future of its relationship with Europe approaches on June 23rd. We take a deep dive and look at how markets have been moving in anticipation as the support for the Leave camp has surged. We also chat about the Fed meeting, the Australian jobs data, and some commodities forecasts including lithium, which has been a topic of increasing interest in the Australian market this year.

Enjoy!

