PODCAST: Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Big Event

Ahead of Apple’s blockbuster event on Tuesday, I got on the phone with Farhad Manjoo of The New York Times to record a podcast talking about everything we’re expecting to see from Apple.
You can listen below or at SoundCloud. Here’s what we talked about:
- Apple’s nude celeb hacking scandal, and whether Apple handled it properly.
- Has Apple has bitten off to much by introducing two iPhones, an iWatch, and mobile payments all at one event?
- Are we going to see “peak iPhone” after Apple releases a big screen phone? Is this it for the iPhone, or can Apple improve the product in future?
- Why have all other smartwatches failed so far?
- Now that Apple is introducing big screen iPhones, what happens to Samsung?
- This is the first post-Steve Jobs product launch, how much pressure is on Tim Cook?
We hope you enjoy it!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.