PODCAST: Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Big Event

Jay Yarow

Ahead of Apple’s blockbuster event on Tuesday, I got on the phone with Farhad Manjoo of The New York Times to record a podcast talking about everything we’re expecting to see from Apple.

You can listen below or at SoundCloud. Here’s what we talked about:

We hope you enjoy it!

