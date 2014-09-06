PODCAST: Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Big Event

Ahead of Apple’s blockbuster event on Tuesday, I got on the phone with Farhad Manjoo of The New York Times to record a podcast talking about everything we’re expecting to see from Apple.

You can listen below or at SoundCloud. Here’s what we talked about:

Apple’s nude celeb hacking scandal, and whether Apple handled it properly.

Has Apple has bitten off to much by introducing two iPhones, an iWatch, and mobile payments all at one event?

Are we going to see “peak iPhone” after Apple releases a big screen phone? Is this it for the iPhone, or can Apple improve the product in future?

Why have all other smartwatches failed so far?

Now that Apple is introducing big screen iPhones, what happens to Samsung?

This is the first post-Steve Jobs product launch, how much pressure is on Tim Cook?

We hope you enjoy it!

