PODCAST: An economic update for Australian businesses

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

We’ve started a brand new podcast called Business Insider Foundations. It’s all about entrepreneurship, business fundamentals, and consumer and technology trends.

Our first six episodes are a mini series aimed at Australian leaders who are growing their business and planning for the future.

In this week’s episode, editor-in-chief Paul Colgan is joined by Greg McKenna, who is contributing markets and economics editor for Business Insider. Greg has been watching the Australian economy for three decades and he has a deep understanding of its inner workings.

We cover the range of economic forces that help shape the Australian economy and how it relates to businesses. The dicussion encompasses consumer behaviour, the Aussie dollar, what our politicians are thinking about, and movements in property prices and interest rates.

Greg also chats about his love for behavioral economics and how, to the protest of economists, mood – specifically, confidence – can play a big part in driving economic activity.

