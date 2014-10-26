Amazon's Crashing Stock Price Is Going To Be A Big Problem For The Company -- Podcast

Here’s this week’s episode of the “Jay and Farhad Show.” As usual, it’s New York Times tech columnist Farhad Manjoo and myself running through some of the biggest stories in tech this week.

We record this podcast on a weekly basis. You can subscribe to it in iTunes here. You should definitely subscribe. Here’s an RSS link to the show. We use SoundCloud as a host, so you can listen to the show over there, too.

This week we talk about Amazon’s stock falling after weaker than expected earnings. Manjoo makes the case the the falling stock is going to hurt Amazon when it comes to hiring.

We also kick around Ben Thompson’s “Peak Google” analysis. Basically, he argues that search advertising has been a wonderful business, but there’s a chance it’s about to be surpassed by a new, more dynamic form of advertising called “native advertising”.

And finally, we talk about Google Inbox, Google’s new email app. I do not like it.

Enjoy!

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

