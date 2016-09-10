PODCAST: 25 years of growth, some warning lights, the JGB sell-off, restaurants and more

John Pryke/Getty Images

It’s been another big week in markets so there’s lots to get our teeth into this week on the Devils and Details podcast.

Our guest this week is ANZ senior economist Joanne Masters. ANZ publishes the weekly consumer confidence survey, a series that has seen a sudden downturn over the past two weeks, and we discuss this and other warning lights in the recent data.

On the agenda:

Australia’s astonishing 25 years of economic growth

A deep dive on the Q2 GDP data

Some warning lights flashing in recent data

The interest rate outlook for Australia and the US

The mini-riot in Japanese bonds

Our favourite recent restaurant discoveries

It’s all in our usual accessible format.

You can find us on iTunes, (where the show still has 5 stars!), or listen in below.

