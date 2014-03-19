Insane Footage Of Orca Whales Chasing A Speedboat Will Leave You Awestruck

If you like to live on the edge, perhaps you should take a speedboat ride with these folks.

A pod of orcas, or killer whales, came up behind a boat as it traveled in the Pacific Ocean. The whales began chasing the boat, and playing in the wake.

The whales were able to keep up (obviously), and the people in the boat seem to be enjoying themselves.

The boat’s passengers filmed the unusual wildlife encounter and posted the video online about a year ago, but the footage surfaced this week via WLIX and is making the rounds on the Internet.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.