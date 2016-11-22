Pocket-sized drone is the perfect accessory for taking great selfies

A UK start-up has created a pocket-sized drone that fits in a case along with your smartphone.
The AirSelfie is controlled by a virtual joystick through an app. It has a 5MP camera which can also record HD videos.
The mini-drone has already reached its crowdfunding goal and will be available to buy for around £150 from March 2017.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
