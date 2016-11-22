Pocket-sized drone is the perfect accessory for taking great selfies

A UK start-up has created a pocket-sized drone that fits in a case along with your smartphone.

The AirSelfie is controlled by a virtual joystick through an app. It has a 5MP camera which can also record HD videos.

The mini-drone has already reached its crowdfunding goal and will be available to buy for around £150 from March 2017.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.