Read It Later Is Back With A New Name And Some New Polish

Read It Later, the service that captures web pages so you can view them offline on your phone or tablet, has changed its name to Pocket.With the name change comes a little polish on the user interface, but the original functionality is unchanged.



We’re a bit baffled by the name change. “Read It Later” seemed a lot more simple and straightforward than the nebulous “Pocket.”

Previous users of Read It Later will find all their favourite features here — if you liked it before, you’ll like it now.

Pocket competes directly with Instapaper, an app by Marco Arment that fills the same use case.

Here’s what Arment had to say about Pocket via a series of tweets: “They’re neglecting reading to focus on other media and broad platform support. They’re about as much of a ‘competitor’ now as Evernote. I have had free competitors for years, and [Read It Later] has been effectively free for a while. As long as I can charge, I don’t need to ‘respond’.”

Let’s take a look.

