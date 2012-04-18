Read It Later Is Back With A New Name And Some New Polish

Dylan Love
pocket

Photo: Screenshot

Read It Later, the service that captures web pages so you can view them offline on your phone or tablet, has changed its name to Pocket.With the name change comes a little polish on the user interface, but the original functionality is unchanged.

We’re a bit baffled by the name change. “Read It Later” seemed a lot more simple and straightforward than the nebulous “Pocket.”

Previous users of Read It Later will find all their favourite features here — if you liked it before, you’ll like it now.

Pocket competes directly with Instapaper, an app by Marco Arment that fills the same use case.

Here’s what Arment had to say about Pocket via a series of tweets: “They’re neglecting reading to focus on other media and broad platform support. They’re about as much of a ‘competitor’ now as Evernote. I have had free competitors for years, and [Read It Later] has been effectively free for a while. As long as I can charge, I don’t need to ‘respond’.”

Let’s take a look.

Tap to launch the app

We don't have a username, so we need to create one

Pick a username and password, and add your email address

The app walks you through how to use it

You can email URLs to a special address to read the webpage later

Bookmarklets on your computer can also be used

If you use Tweetbot, then it had built-in Pocket functionality too

Let's get started

Our list is empty since we haven't added anything to it yet

Our preferred method to add something to the list is by email, so let's email a URL to [email protected]

After a few minutes, we get an email asking us to pair our email address with Pocket

Once we confirm, we can use email without any downtime

There's the article we wanted to save

And we can read it any time we want at our convenience. We don't have to be connected to the web either.

Want a more social app?

Check out Everyme, the app that should scare the pants off Facebook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.