POACHED: J.P. Morgan Hires Barclays Director For Latin America Unit

In an effort to bolster its Latin American debt capital markets team, J.P. Morgan has hired Carlos Aspillaga away from Barclays Capital to act as its executive director, heading government debt and Colombian, Central American and Caribbean corporate debt offerings, Bloomberg reports.



At the end of the third quarter, J.P. Morgan ranked second only to HSBC, in Latin America corporate bond issuance. However, as of this morning, the bank ranked sixth in the market, leading only $250 million in the fourth quarter as competitors gained market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For the year, more than $121 billion in Latin America debt has been offered by 75 banks — generating $380 million in revenue for investment banking divisions. Total offerings are up 4% in the region from last year, while fees as a percentage of sales have also increased by half a basis point.

J.P. Morgan is aggressively trying to defend its leadership position in global investment banking, especially after posting disappointing earnings in the third quarter. For the period, fees from debt underwriting fell 37% to $496 million.

Aspillaga had worked at Barclays for more than 17 years, most recently as a director in the company’s Latin American debt division. He will now report to Roberto D’Avola, head of Latin America debt.

Click here to see how all investment banks performed in the third quarter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.