This New App Helps You Get Poached By Your Dream Employer, Like Google

Last month, a new job-hunting site called Poachable launched. It wants to do for job hunting what Tinder does for dating: Enter your desired job, location, credentials, and current employer and the site “matches” you to potential employers looking for you, while keeping your identity secret.

Over 2,000 people have already joined the site including 500 people in the tech industry.

The site was launched by a group of ex-Google, Microsoft, and Amazon employees and is angel-backed by execs from eBay, Facebook, Nike, and law firm WSGR.

It’s certainly not the only job-hunting site trying do away with the resume by anonymously matching prospective employees and employers. A startup called GroupTalent finds jobs for programmers by letting them anonymously work for prospective new employers on a trial basis.

Then there’s Jobr, launched in May. It takes your LinkedIn profile and matches you to jobs. Or Weave, launched in February. It matches you to other professionals in your area through LinkedIn. Both apps let you swipe left or right, Tinder-style, to sort through your matches.

While poking through the data, Poachable found an interesting stat: People in the tech industry want to get poached by Google far more than joining any other tech company. Among the 500 in the tech industry using the app, more than half, 55%, said they wanted to be poached by Google. That compares to 11% who want to work for Apple, 8% who want to work for Amazon, and 5% who want to work for Facebook.

Most of them said that Google X was their dream job, the company’s R&D program developing crazy moonshot technology like self-driving cars, internet balloons, and Google Glass.

Obviously, 500 people is not a big enough sample to declare Google the king of dream jobs, but the results were surprising all the same.

Here’s a closer look at the dream job data Poachable discovered.

