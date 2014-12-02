Here's The True Cost Of Christmas

The cost of Christmas is up 1%, according to PNC.

The bank calculates a Christmas Price Index based on the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” This year, buying the whole song will set you back $US27,673.21.

Most of the twelve goods and services that go into the index were unchanged, even the price of swans ($US7,000), which has traditionally been the most volatile.

The big swing in prices this year came from the geese, which jumped to $US360 from $US210 last year. Partridges also increased in price, to $US20 from $US15 (who knew partridges were so cheap?).

Here’s the full index:

There’s no word yet on how the Fed might take this into account when it comes to rate hikes.

