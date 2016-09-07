THERESA MAY: We won't let Labour anywhere near power again

BBC Theresa May in PMQs on Wednesday, September 7.

Theresa May used her first Prime Minister’s Questions since MPs returned to parliament after the summer break to take swipes at the divisive leadership of Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn, who is just over two weeks away from discovering if has managed to see off a leadership challenge from Owen Smith, used his first questions of the session to press the prime minister on soaring house prices across the country.

May insisted house building has actually increased under the Conservative government. “It is important for us to look at helping people get on the housing ladder … that’s why I am pleased that house building is up under the Conservatives compared to the previous Labour government. She then launched an attack on Corbyn’s dismal ratings in recent opinion polls.

“I did notice that the Right Honourable Gentleman asked his Twitter followers what questions he should ask me this week so I thought I would look to see what responses he received,” she said.

“I have to say the first one was quite good … Lewis wrote: ‘Does she know that in a recent poll on who would make a better prime minister, ‘don’t know’ scored higher than Jeremy Corbyn?’

“What we do know is whoever wins the Labour party leadership, we are not going to let them anywhere near power again,” she added.

Here is the moment May read out the tweet:

More seriously, May was pushed by Scottish National Party MP Angus Robertson on whether she intends to keep the United Kingdom in the European single market as part of Brexit.

The prime minister evaded answering the question directly, instead reiterating the line that the government will deliver a Brexit which respects the will of the British people. May, who met up with fellow world leaders at a G20 summit in China last week, added: “it would not be right for me or this government to give a running commentary on [Brexit] negotiations.”

