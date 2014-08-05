Price Growth Eases To 15-Month Low

Markit Economics’ final reading for U.S. services data came in at 60.8.

Consensus was for a reading of 60.8, down from 61 prior.

Input cost inflation eased to its lowest level since April 2013.

“While the economy looks set to continue to expand at robust pace in the second half of the year, these summer months may turn out to represent the peaking in the rate of growth,” Markit Economics’ Chris Williamson said.

Chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.