PM Says Further Charges Will Be Laid Against More Potential Terror Suspects

Prime Minister Tony Abbott said further charges against more potential terror suspects are expected to be laid, following arrests during Australia’s largest counter-terrorism initiative.

During a media conference the PM said police and security services will be provided with the funding and legislation necessary to protect Australia against any potential attacks.

“In recent months we’ve seen increasing numbers of anti-terrorist operations,” Abbott said.

“Police expect further charges to be laid against other individuals.”

“It is a serious situation when all you need to do to carry out a terrorist attack is to have a knife, an iPhone and a victim.”

Australian Federal Police acting commissioner Andrew Colvin confirmed additional anti-terror raids had been conducted last night.

Earlier today the PM convened a special National Security Committee following potential threats against Parliament House in Canberra.

Australia’s national security authorities monitoring potential terrorist plots picked up on “chatter” pertaining to an attack on Parliament House and beefed up security in the capital.

Abbott said the “chatter” was between individuals in Syria and ISIS supporters here in Australia.

