PM Malcolm Turnbull: ISIS is 'an abomination to religion'

Photo: Sean Gallup/ Getty.

International leaders met for a G20 summit meeting in Turkey last night, discussing terrorism and security following the attacks on Paris.

“We had a very good discussion about domestic policies, about international policies and there was again, very strong statements especially from the leaders of the big Muslim countries in the room,” said Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“Indonesia – of course the largest, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and others repeating what they have been saying. Especially since the attack in Paris but for a very long time, that the claims by these terrorist groups, by Daesh or ISIL, to be speaking in the name of God, to be speaking in the name of Islam are absolutely blasphemous. They do not, these Islamic leaders repeat, they do not speak in the name of Islam. They defame Islam. They are an abomination to religion and they reject them utterly. The leadership they’re showing is very important and is appreciated by everybody. All of the leaders in the room are all utterly of one mind.”

Turnbull said Australia will continue to monitor carefully the Paris tragedy, maintaining the alert level raised to high in September last year, and that he is speaking to the country’s key security agency heads every day.

“Our security agencies are the best in the world,” he said, “We recognise that risks exist, that attacks are possible. Attacks in this environment are likely to happen in the future, but Australians can be assured that we have the best security agencies, they are monitoring the situation and seeking to protect Australians at home and so far as we can, abroad.

“I have every confidence that our security environment, while challenged of course in this context of global terrorism is nonetheless being well managed by the most professional security agencies in the world.”

Foreign minister Julie Bishop has also said that Australia will not give in to the fear created by ISIS, and the country’s borders will remain open to Syrian refugees fleeing the region.

“Australia is an open tolerant, free society – that would be caving into the extremists and terrorists who want to change our way of life,” she said yesterday.

She said the government would continue to screen all refugee applicants with a thorough vetting process.

“But we cannot succumb to the fear that the terrorist organisations thrive upon.”

The refugee process currently in place involves biometric tests, fingerprinting, vetting applicants with Australia’s ­intelligence partners including the US, and detecting fraudulent or forged documents.

As part of Australia’s humanitarian intake 25,750 refugees will be offered permanent visas.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says he’s confident in the system in place and that it will effectively “weed out the people that would be seeking to do us harm”.

“We would have one of the, if not the, most robust checking in the world.”

