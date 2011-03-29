FUKUSHIMA: For First Time, Plutonium Has Been Discovered Outside The Nuke Plant

Just out from Kyodo Wire…
Plutonium has been discovered in the soil outside the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The much-troubled reactor #3 is the only reactor that housed the highly deadly substance.
It’s because of the fear of a plutonium leak that the government has spent so much time attempting to prevent more damage at this reactor.
It’s something of a cliche at this point, but for now, the government is saying that it’s not yet at levels that are hazardous to health.
