If You're Bored Of Regular TV, Use This App To Find Something New To Watch Online

Pluto TVisa new streaming service launching today.

A team of curators collects videos from around the Web to create more than 100 channels of online videos that focus on topics like cooking, news, technology and more.

Each channel runs 24 hours. Users can customise their viewing experience by favoriting certain streams so they can keep coming back and immediately watch a new show.

You can watch on your computer or use the iOS and Android apps to get the same experience on your phone or laptop.

