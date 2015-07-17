Scientists just discovered 11,000-foot ice mountains, geysers and volcanoes on Pluto

According to data gathered from the New Horizons spacecraft, scientists say that Pluto is likely to have water ice, geysers, and volcanoes.

The ice mountains are 11,000 feet high, and the planet’s surface does not have a single impact crater, indicating that it is very young. It will take 16 months for all of the data gathered by the New Horizons probe to be sent back to Earth.

Video courtesy of Reuters

