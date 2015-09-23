US

Pluto and its moon: a love story

Alex Kuzoian

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft took us to Pluto for the first time in July 2015. Scientists are astonished by the incredible features they have observed on the dwarf planet, including a 1,000 mile wide region covered in nitrogen snow that resembles a heart. But we have reason to believe Pluto’s heart is a bit warmer than the ice the covers it. 

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.