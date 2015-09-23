Pluto and its moon: a love story

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft took us to Pluto for the first time in July 2015. Scientists are astonished by the incredible features they have observed on the dwarf planet, including a 1,000 mile wide region covered in nitrogen snow that resembles a heart. But we have reason to believe Pluto’s heart is a bit warmer than the ice the covers it.

