Figure Skating Legend Throws Down Amazing Olympics Routine After Barely Competing In Two Years

Tony Manfred
Plushenko scoreNBCOlympics.com

Russia’s Evgeni Plushenko made a triumphant return to the world figure skating stage on Thursday, delivering a fantastic routine in the men’s portion of the team competition.

Plushenko is 31-years-old. Since winning the 2012 European championships, he has been sidelined with multiple back injuries. According to the New York Times, he has only competed at a small event in Latvia and the Russian national championships in the last two years, where he finished second to an 18-year-old.

Plushenko was given Russia’s lone Olympic spot anyway, largely because of his legendary status.

Amid the doubters, he dropped a score of 91.39 to give Russia an early lead in the team event (they’re currently in second-place behind Japan). He even beat out Canada’s Patrick Chan, the best skater in the world.

The quad-toe, triple-toe combo:

Plushenkovia NBCOlympics

Lots of personality:

Plushenko dancingvia NBCOlympics

What a legend:

Plushenko killed itvia NBCOlympics

Full standings:

Figure skating standingsNBCOlympics.com

