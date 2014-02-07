Figure Skating Legend Throws Down Amazing Olympics Routine After Barely Competing In Two Years

Russia’s Evgeni Plushenko made a triumphant return to the world figure skating stage on Thursday, delivering a fantastic routine in the men’s portion of the team competition.

Plushenko is 31-years-old. Since winning the 2012 European championships, he has been sidelined with multiple back injuries. According to the New York Times, he has only competed at a small event in Latvia and the Russian national championships in the last two years, where he finished second to an 18-year-old.

Plushenko was given Russia’s lone Olympic spot anyway, largely because of his legendary status.

Amid the doubters, he dropped a score of 91.39 to give Russia an early lead in the team event (they’re currently in second-place behind Japan). He even beat out Canada’s Patrick Chan, the best skater in the world.

The quad-toe, triple-toe combo:

Lots of personality:

What a legend:

Full standings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.