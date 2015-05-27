Plus500 customers are going to have to wait another month to get their frozen cash

REUTERS/David Grey A member of the swimming club called the Bondi Icebergs reacts as he places a block of ice atop his head during the launch of their winter swimming season at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

More bad news for Plus500 customers — you’ll have to wait up to a month to access your cash and trade again.

Spreadbetting company Plus500 froze thousands of UK accounts last week while it beefed up its anti-money laundering checks. The news sent shares plummeting and provoked criticism from users over a lack of communication from the company.

Plus500 has already said it’s working hard to reactivate accounts, but it could take weeks. This morning it clarified in its annual general meeting statement that it will take another month to work through the backlog.

Customers will not be happy. Several customers that spoke to Business Insider have already complained about the inconvenience and problems caused by having, in some cases, thousands of pounds trapped inside accounts on the platform.

Plus500 did not say in its statement how many accounts have so far been unfrozen.

‘Misrepresentative and baseless’

Plus500 also used its AGM statement to hit back at Cable Car Capital, a little-known San Francisco investment fund that put out a blog questioning Plus500’s business model and accounting practices just as it was struggling with its account freezes. A key “red flag” for Cable Car was that Plus500 revised down its revenues. That sent shares falling even further.

Plus500 this morning called the attack “misrepresentative and baseless”. Here’s Plus500 statement:

The Board reiterates that the Company’s accounts, along with those of its subsidiary, Plus500UK Limited, have received unqualified audit opinions from PwC and the directors are comfortable with the disclosures made therein. In response to the specific issue raised in respect of the restatement of Plus500UK’s subsidiary accounts and the implication that Group revenue is substantially over-stated or a substantial amount is generated in unlicensed jurisdictions, we clarify that both assertions are incorrect.

Plus500 says the downwards revision to revenues at its UK subsidiary was due to a change in accounting policies and nothing shady. Basically, the numbers changed because of a different way of counting everything, not because a chunk of it didn’t exist.

Plus500 also revealed this morning that:

First half revenues are at $US107.9 million (£69.92 million), already above last year’s total;

But there has been a slowdown in the second quarter, with revenue up to May 25 at $US25.8 million (£16.72 million) so far, compared to $US45.5 million (£29.48 million) last year, although their is still a month to go on Q2.

The account freeze has cost Plus500 an estimated $US4 million (£2.59 million) in lost revenue so far and it thinks it will need to spend an extra $US2 million (£1.3 million) on marketing to repair its image.

Executives have pledged to freeze planned pay rises until the accounts are all fixed.

The company is fine for cash, with $US92.2 million (£59.74 million) in the bank excluding customer funds.

Plus500 is still working on a system for signing up new customers that satisfies anti-money laundering laws.

Chairman Alastair Gordon said: “The Board has taken a number of lessons away from this current situation and is determined to restore Plus500’s business to full health.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of the Group’s regulated subsidiaries are enabled to operate in a fully compliant manner which is consistent with fair treatment of customers and market integrity.

“We assure customers and shareholders that Plus500 has a sustainable business model and is managed and governed by a Board which is committed to transparency and robust compliance.”

