Plus-size women are posting #WeWearWhatWeWant photos to stick it to critics

Too often, plus-size women are made to feel uncomfortable for their fashion choices. They’re told that they shouldn’t wear crop tops, bikinis, or tight clothing of any kind. Now, thanks to a campaign started by plus-size model and blogger Simone Mariposa, these women are fighting back against body shamers.

Mariposa, 23, recently started a hashtag on Twitter called #WeWearWhatWeWant, BuzzFeed reports. It’s inspiring plus-size women to post photos of themselves proudly wearing clothes deemed “unacceptable” for people with their body types. And in just a few days, it’s created an outpouring of body positivity.

Mariposa told BuzzFeed that she used to hide certain part of her body because of negative commentary from others, but in time, she’s learned to ignore outside input on her appearance.

“After a while, I stopped letting society dictate my wardrobe, and starting wearing things that I always dreamed of wearing that made me feel beautiful,” she said. “There are countless people out there who still lack that self-love…and women like us can help to change that. We can lead by example.”

Here are just a few of the inspiring photos posted on Twitter over the past few days:

#wewearwhatwewant because I was born to slay pic.twitter.com/ckTwnfTeE4

— Lyndsay Patricia (@psblyndsay) July 26, 2016

Just because I got a tummy does not mean I can’t be the https://t.co/M81slFwA94(???? this hashtag)#WeWearWhatWeWant pic.twitter.com/TVkOtL6ddF

— Sapph (@plussizequeen__) July 25, 2016

I’ve been cyberbullied for my extra love handles. Deleted these pics because of that, but no more! #WeWearWhatWeWant pic.twitter.com/9okWaXRsVO

— Ashley B. (@ashleytearra) July 24, 2016

