Size 22 model goes Photoshop-free in new ads for plus-size clothing store

Plus-size model Tess Holliday is the latest woman to go Photoshop-free in her new campaign for retailer Torrid, a fashion line for sizes 12 to 28.

But unlike Beyoncé and Cindy Crawford, Holliday purposely avoided Photoshop for the new ads.

“I’ve learned through modelling that there were so many options with clothing in the plus-size community,” Holliday said in a

behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. “Years ago we were really limited, but now with companies like Torrid and other brands there are so many options to shop for your body.”

Adds the model: “I’m a firm believer that everyone should dress how they want to dress and rock what they want to rock.”

Holliday, who used to work under the name Tess Munster, has become one of the top plus-size models in the world after landing a contact in January with the U.K.’s Milk Modelling agency.

Plus-size agency models are generally taller than 5 feet 8 inches and U.S. size 8 to 16. At 5-feet-5 and size 22, the 29-year-old Mississippi native is the largest model repped by Milk.

“I think we’re the only agency with a model of her size. She is by far the largest model I have in the (Curves) division,” Anna Shillinglaw, the owner and director of MiLk Model Management, told NY Daily News.

“I started following her [on social media], and saw how many followers she had,” says Shillinglaw. “More than most models. She’s such an important role model for so many women.”

Holliday boasts over nearly 766,000 Facebook fans and over 514,000 Instagram followers.

She isn’t afraid to show off her fuller figure on Instagram.

And shares behind-the-scenes modelling photos.

As well as personal snapshots.

Holliday encourages others to do the same using the hashtag #effyourbeautystandards, a campaign she started encouraging people to embrace body types of all shapes and sizes.

The hashtag has gained serious traction, currently with well over 563,000 posts:

