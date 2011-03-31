The Best Thing About Google +1 Is That It Isn't Google Wave

Photo: goldend via Flickr

Google’s long-awaited +1 “social” thing launched today.What is it? Not much, and that’s a good thing.



Unlike past Google product launches like Google Wave and Google Buzz, there isn’t much that’s complicated or convoluted going on with +1.

Google isn’t overpromising, so it can’t really underdeliver.

It isn’t declaring this the future of communication, or the future of social interaction, or anything.

It’s just a little box, that you click if you like something. People like clicking little boxes. And you and your friends can theoretically benefit from it when using Google.

Someday, it could potentially become much more — potentially disruptive to Facebook and Twitter — as my colleague Nicholas Carlson argues here.

But Google isn’t cluttering +1 up by talking about that. It’s starting simple.

Smart.

