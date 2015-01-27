How To Get Free Access To Over 4,000 Online Coding Classes -- Only For This Week

Pluralsight Pluralsight CEO Aaron Skonnard

Whether you’re a first-time coder or an advanced IT professional, you’re going to love this 72-hour free promotion by Pluralsight, the leading online training site for highly technical developers.

Starting Monday, Pluralsight has made all of its online courses, roughly 4,000 in total, available for free. That means anyone who signs up this week will get unlimited, 72-hour access to all of its courses, including the ones offered at Code School and Digital-Tutors, affiliates owned by Pluralsight.

The promotion is to celebrate Pluralsight’s $US36 million acquisition of Code School, a similar online training platform for first-time developers. The deal was announced on Monday.

Pluralsight, one of the largest online teaching platforms valued at roughly $US1 billion, offers courses solely focused on highly technical engineers. Its courses cover everything from software coding languages, like Javascript and Ruby, to IT and design software, like VMWare and Adobe.

Code School, on the other hand, offers courses more geared towards beginners. Its courses use animated graphics and quick feedback, making it easy to learn how to code. Code School is much smaller in scale than Pluralsight, as it only has about 40 classes in total.

Pluralsight has been on a spending spree lately, acquiring six companies in the past 18 months. Before Coding School, it bought Smarterer for $US75 million and Digital-Tutors for $US45 million. It raised $US135 million in August which made the company worth close to $US1 billion.

You can sign-up for the free promotion at Pluralsight’s website here.

