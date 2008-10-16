Remember Monday? That was just two days ago, but it feels like forever ago. And we’ve now wiped it out. We’re still waiting for the final trades to work through, but we’re looking at a decline of 9% on the S&P 500 and about 8% on the DOW. Last time we had a day like this, we pointed to Sad Guys On Trading Floors, but we’ve found a new one! We present you: The Brokers With Hands On Their Faces Blog.



What happened today? Sound off in the comments.

